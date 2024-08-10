back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirCongress sounds Poll bugle in J&K, seeks list of potential candidates from...
    Jammu KashmirKashmir

    Congress sounds Poll bugle in J&K, seeks list of potential candidates from District Presidents

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Aug 9: The Congress Party has begun the process of selecting candidates for all 90 assembly seats in and .

    Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Vikar Rasool has asked the Presidents of District Congress Committees (DCCs) to send the names of potential candidates within three days.

    This comes a day after senior party leaders from Jammu and Kashmir held a series of meetings with the party high command in New Delhi, according to reports.

    The directive also coincided with the Election Commission of 's visit to the UT in preparation for the upcoming assembly elections.

    Rasool said that the DCC presidents had been asked to shortlist three to five names from each assembly segment before sending them to the JKPCC president.

    He said that leaders working at the grassroots and with winning prospects would be given priority.

    “The focus is on selecting candidates with popularity, clean backgrounds, and high winning chances,” he said, promising to consider every aspect.

    The Congress party would contest all 90 seats in J&K, and efforts were made to ensure early candidate selection to avoid any confusion or conflicts at the time of ticket distribution, he added.

    The JKPCC chief stated that Congress has done an internal survey of all assembly segments and leaders, which would also be consulted before finalising candidates.

    The shortlisted names will be sent to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) for final approval, he added.

     

    Previous article
    Another batch of pilgrims leaves for Amarnath
    Next article
    86 Naib Tehsildar posts are lying vacant
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Staying illegally after marrying local boy, Bangladeshi woman arrested in Jammu

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Aug 9: Police have arrested a Bangladeshi woman...

    Suspected IED found, defused in Kulgam

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Aug 9: A suspected object believed to be...

    Northern Army Commander reviews operational preparedness

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Aug 9: Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M...

    4 Unregistered Clinical Establishments sealed

    Northlines Northlines -
    ANANTNAG, Aug 9: In a routine inspection aimed at...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NBCC bags Rs 15,000 crore work order to develop satellite township...

    Staying illegally after marrying local boy, Bangladeshi woman arrested in Jammu

    Suspected IED found, defused in Kulgam