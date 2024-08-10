Congress sounds Poll bugle in J&K, seeks list of potential candidates from District Presidents

Srinagar, Aug 9: The Congress Party has begun the process of selecting candidates for all 90 assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Vikar Rasool has asked the Presidents of District Congress Committees (DCCs) to send the names of potential candidates within three days.

This comes a day after senior party leaders from Jammu and Kashmir held a series of meetings with the party high command in New Delhi, according to reports.

The directive also coincided with the Election Commission of India's visit to the UT in preparation for the upcoming assembly elections.

Rasool said that the DCC presidents had been asked to shortlist three to five names from each assembly segment before sending them to the JKPCC president.

He said that leaders working at the grassroots and with winning prospects would be given priority.

“The focus is on selecting candidates with popularity, clean backgrounds, and high winning chances,” he said, promising to consider every aspect.

The Congress party would contest all 90 seats in J&K, and efforts were made to ensure early candidate selection to avoid any confusion or conflicts at the time of ticket distribution, he added.

The JKPCC chief stated that Congress has done an internal survey of all assembly segments and leaders, which would also be consulted before finalising candidates.

The shortlisted names will be sent to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) for final approval, he added.