Srinagar, Aug 9: In Jammu and Kashmir, at least 86 ‘Naib Tehsildar' posts are lying vacant—‘taking a toll on functioning of revenue collection, maintaining land records and administrative tasks'.

The official figures revealed that the majority of the Naib Tehsildar posts were lying vacant in the Kashmir division.

According to the official figures revealed by the Public Information Officer (PIO) in a reply to RTI filed by the activists M M Shuja states that 35 such posts were also lying in Jammu region.

The RTI further states that no post of Naib Tehsildar was lying in Samba and Udhampur districts of Jammu division.

Similarly, from Kashmir region, no post of Naib Tehsildar was lying vacant in Ganderbal district.