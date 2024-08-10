back to top
    Heroin worth Rs 33 crore seized in Jammu, Punjab resident arrested

    Jammu Police on Friday arrested a resident of Punjab and recovered heroin worth Rs 33 crore, officials said.

    “Acting on reliable information that one person of Punjab was coming from Akhnoor towards the bus stand with a huge consignment of heroin like substance. Accordingly, a special checking was conducted by the police party of Police Station Bus Stand and the said suspect was apprehended,” Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone, Anand Jain, told reporters.

    Jain said the police recovered a bag carrying 26 packets weighing approximately 33 kgs of heroin like substance.

    The value of the heroin is worth Rs 33 crore in the market, he added.

    Jain said that a case was registered in this regard at the Police Station Bus Stand.

    “Prima facie it appears that the accused obtained the consignment from the border areas and was taking it to Punjab. However, further investigation is underway to unearth the forward and backward linkages and the complete picture,” he added.

    Jain further said that police has acted tough against drug peddling as well as peddlers in the recent past.

    The police has attached properties of the drug peddlers worth Rs 8 to 9 crore in various districts of Jammu region.

     

