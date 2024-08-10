back to top
Search
    JammuAnother batch of pilgrims leaves for Amarnath
    JammuJammu Kashmir

    Another batch of pilgrims leaves for Amarnath

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Aug 9: A fresh batch of over 390 pilgrims left for the Amarnath cave shrine in the south Himalayas on Friday, officials said.

    The 42nd batch of 398 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp at 3.26 am in a convoy of 14 vehicles escorted by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police, they said.

    All the pilgrims have opted for the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

    Over five lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the shrine so far this year.

    The yatra commenced on June 29 and is scheduled to conclude on August 19.

    Meanwhile, 730 pilgrims also left for the ancient temple of Budha Amarnath in Poonch border district this morning.

    The yatra began on August 7 and will conclude on August 20.

     

    Previous article
    LG Sinha performs Chhari Mubarak ‘Pujan’
    Next article
    Congress sounds Poll bugle in J&K, seeks list of potential candidates from District Presidents
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Staying illegally after marrying local boy, Bangladeshi woman arrested in Jammu

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Aug 9: Police have arrested a Bangladeshi woman...

    Suspected IED found, defused in Kulgam

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Aug 9: A suspected object believed to be...

    Northern Army Commander reviews operational preparedness

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Aug 9: Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M...

    4 Unregistered Clinical Establishments sealed

    Northlines Northlines -
    ANANTNAG, Aug 9: In a routine inspection aimed at...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NBCC bags Rs 15,000 crore work order to develop satellite township...

    Staying illegally after marrying local boy, Bangladeshi woman arrested in Jammu

    Suspected IED found, defused in Kulgam