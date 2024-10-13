back to top
    Congress selling hatred in its 'Shop of Love': Naqvi slams Kharge's Remarks
    India

    Congress selling hatred in its ‘Shop of Love’: Naqvi slams Kharge’s Remarks

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Oct 13: Slamming Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's BJP is a “party of terrorists” remark, senior leader of the saffron party Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi alleged on Sunday that the Congress is selling hatred in its “shop of love”.

    Naqvi said the opposition party has become a “multinational distribution centre” of “certificates” labelling nationalists as terrorists and anti-nationals as nationalists.

    Kharge alleged on Saturday that the BJP is a “party of terrorists”, as he hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent remarks that the Congress is being run by a “gang of urban Naxals”.

    Kharge also accused those in the saffron party of “lynching and beating” people, and committing atrocities against the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

    Talking to reporters here, Naqvi said in its “depression of defeat”, the Congress has become “hostage to hopelessness” due to its “habit of hate”.

    The “dynasty's animosity and hostility” towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi is becoming a “political disaster” for the grand old party, the former Union minister said.

    The Congress is trying to portray the “political danger to dynasty” as a “danger to democracy”, which shows its arrogance and not wisdom, he added.

    Instead of “introspection”, the Congress is still engaged in “smugness” as it blames electronic voting machines (EVMs) for its internal conflict, Naqvi said, adding that it is like “a bad workman blaming his tools”.

    Asked about the Congress criticising a recent statement of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, the BJP leader accused the opposition party of harbouring a “prejudiced political mindset” and said Bhagwat gave an effective nationalist message of “Constitution, , harmony, social security and inclusivity”.

    Communal political statements made by some champions of pseudo-secularism even on a message of unity and integrity is like “empty vessels making noise”, he said.

    The Congress is selling hatred in its “mohabbat ki dukaan”, Naqvi alleged.

    Addressing reporters in Karnataka's Kalaburagi, Kharge had said, “His (Modi's) own party is a party of terrorists. They are involving in lynching, beating people, urinating in the mouths of people from Scheduled Castes, raping tribal people. His party is a terrorist party. They support people indulging in such acts, then they blame others.”

    “Modi has no right…. Wherever his party is in power, atrocities take place on the scheduled class, especially on tribal people. Then he (Modi) says injustice is happening. Is the government ours (Congress)? It is your (BJP's) government, you can control. But Modi's habit is to speak. He speaks less about the country and people, more about the party,” the Congress chief had said.

     

