back to top
Search
    India18 Travel agents booked for illegally advertising employment opportunities: Punjab Police
    India

    18 Travel agents booked for illegally advertising employment opportunities: Punjab Police

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    CHANDIGARH, Oct 13:  Police on Sunday said it has booked 18 travel agents for illegally advertising employment opportunities on social media.

    The action was part of the crackdown against illegal travel agents.

    The development came close on the heels of registration of at least 20 first information reports (FIRs) against 25 such illegal travel agencies earlier in August.

    The tally of booked illegal travel agencies has now reached 43.

    The Protector of Emigrants under the Ministry of External Affairs had red-flagged the advertising on Instagram and Facebook for in foreign countries by such unscrupulous travel agencies.

    Additional Director General of Police (NRI Affairs) Praveen K Sinha said these unscrupulous travel agencies were advertising jobs abroad on Instagram and Facebook without possessing the requisite license and permissions.

    “We checked the online platforms, verified their credentials covertly and registered FIRs against them,” he said, adding that a total of 18 new FIRs have been registered under the Emigration Acts at various police stations, including Amritsar, SAS Nagar, Ludhiana and Patiala.

    Sinha exhorted the citizens to be cautious and verify travel agents' credentials before entrusting them with documents and money.

    “Only engage agencies with a valid Recruiting Agent (RA) license under the Emigration Act, 1983 and always ask for the license of the Agency issued under the said Act. Verify and then trust, should be the working principle while engaging travel agents” he said.

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Rahul raises questions on Agnipath Scheme, asks why life of one soldier is not same as another
    Next article
    Congress selling hatred in its ‘Shop of Love’: Naqvi slams Kharge’s Remarks
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    President releases J&K of its direct control, restores UT Assembly

    Northlines Northlines -
    Rattan Singh Gill Jammu Tawi, Oct 13: The President of...

    Contract killing, business rivalry among angles being probed in Baba Siddique’s Killing

    Northlines Northlines -
    MUMBAI, Oct 13: Police have launched a probe into...

    President Murmu leaves on visit to Algeria, Mauritania, Malawi

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Oct 13: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday...

    Aurora in Ladakh validate India’s Space Weather Monitoring Efforts: Astrophysicists

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Oct 13: Ladakh’s recent sightings of aurora,...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES
    Jammu Kashmir Assembly Constituencies

    President releases J&K of its direct control, restores UT Assembly

    Contract killing, business rivalry among angles being probed in Baba Siddique’s...

    President Murmu leaves on visit to Algeria, Mauritania, Malawi