‘Congress mantra is loot in life, loot after life’: PM Modi on Sam Pitroda’s ‘inheritance tax’ remarks

New Delhi, Apr 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said Congress mantra was to loot during people's lifetimes and loot after they are gone.

The Prime Minister was reacting to Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda's remarks that people in India must debate ideas like the “inheritance tax” in the US, whereby after they are gone, a certain share of their self-made property, instead of being bequeathed to their children, goes to the state.

“This is an interesting idea which people here should also debate,” Pitroda said to an agency with the Congress immediately distancing itself from his comments.



AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Pitroda was a guide and philosopher to many and he often speaks his mind on issues.

“But what he says does not essentially mean it is the Congress line. Often it is not,” Ramesh said accusing the BJP of distorting Pitroda's remarks to deflect attention from “PM's malicious campaign.”



PM took on Pitroda saying, “Some days ago the adviser of the Congress royal prince spoke of taxing the middle class. Now they are speaking of inheritance tax, which means they will take away the hard-earned money made by parents who will not be able to give it to their children…Congress mantra is loot in life and loot after life. These people who have always considered Congress their property don't want your property to go to your children,” Modi said at a poll rally.

Jairam earlier posted on X “Sam Pitroda has been a mentor, friend, philosopher, and guide to many across the world, including me. He has made numerous, enduring contributions to India's developments. He is President of the Indian Overseas Congress.

“Mr Pitroda expresses his opinions freely on issues he feels strongly about. Surely, in a democracy an individual is at liberty to discuss, express, and debate his personal views.”

The Congress general secretary said this does not mean that Pitroda's views always reflect the position of the Indian National Congress.

“Many times they do not. Sensationalising his comments now and tearing them out of context are deliberate and desperate attempts at diverting attention away from Mr. Narenda Modi's malicious and mischievous election campaign; that is anchored ONLY in lies and more lies,” he said.

Pitroda issued a clarification saying he mentioned US inheritance tax in the US only as an example in my normal conversation on TV.

“Can I not mention facts? I said these are the kind of issues people will have to discuss and debate. This has nothing to do with policy of any party including Congress. It is unfortunate that what I said as an individual on inheritance tax in the US is twisted by Godi media to divert attention from what lies PM is spreading about Congress manifesto. PM's ‘mangalsutra and gold-snatching' comments are simply unreal,” he said.