back to top
Search
India‘Congress mantra is loot in life, loot after life’: PM Modi on...
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

‘Congress mantra is loot in life, loot after life’: PM Modi on Sam Pitroda’s ‘inheritance tax’ remarks

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Apr 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said Congress mantra was to loot during people's lifetimes and loot after they are gone.

The Prime Minister was reacting to Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda's remarks that people in must debate ideas like the “inheritance tax” in the US, whereby after they are gone, a certain share of their self-made property, instead of being bequeathed to their children, goes to the state.

“This is an interesting idea which people here should also debate,” Pitroda said to an agency with the Congress immediately distancing itself from his comments.

AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Pitroda was a guide and philosopher to many and he often speaks his mind on issues.

“But what he says does not essentially mean it is the Congress line. Often it is not,” Ramesh said accusing the BJP of distorting Pitroda's remarks to deflect attention from “PM's malicious campaign.”

PM took on Pitroda saying, “Some days ago the adviser of the Congress royal prince spoke of taxing the middle class. Now they are speaking of inheritance tax, which means they will take away the hard-earned money made by parents who will not be able to give it to their children…Congress mantra is loot in life and loot after life. These people who have always considered Congress their property don't want your property to go to your children,” Modi said at a poll rally.

Jairam earlier posted on X “Sam Pitroda has been a mentor, friend, philosopher, and guide to many across the , including me. He has made numerous, enduring contributions to India's developments. He is President of the Indian Overseas Congress.

“Mr Pitroda expresses his freely on issues he feels strongly about. Surely, in a democracy an individual is at liberty to discuss, express, and debate his personal views.”

The Congress general secretary said this does not mean that Pitroda's views always reflect the position of the Indian Congress. 

“Many times they do not. Sensationalising his comments now and tearing them out of context are deliberate and desperate attempts at diverting attention away from Mr. Narenda Modi's malicious and mischievous election campaign; that is anchored ONLY in lies and more lies,” he said. 

Pitroda issued a clarification saying he mentioned US inheritance tax in the US only as an example in my normal conversation on TV. 

“Can I not mention facts? I said these are the kind of issues people will have to discuss and debate. This has nothing to do with policy of any party including Congress. It is unfortunate that what I said as an individual on inheritance tax in the US is twisted by Godi media to divert attention from what lies PM is spreading about Congress manifesto. PM's ‘mangalsutra and gold-snatching' comments are simply unreal,” he said.

Previous article
Electoral Bonds: PIL in Supreme Court seeks SIT probe into ‘quid pro quo’ between corporates and political parties
Next article
Congress distances itself from Sam Pitroda’s ‘inheritance tax’ remarks; Pitroda says ‘statement twisted to divert attention’
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

J&K | LG Sinha Attends Utthan Foundation’s Symposium On Sanatan Culture

Northlines Northlines -
Ghazipur (UP) Apr 24: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today...

SC Collegium Recommends Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal For Fresh Term As Additional Judge Of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, Apr 24: The Supreme Court of India...

Jammu And Kashmir | VPN Services Suspended In Rajouri District

Northlines Northlines -
Rajouri, Apr 24: VPN Services Suspended In Rajouri District

Restrictions Imposed Ahead Of Lok Sabha General Elections In Jammu

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, Apr 24: Restrictions Imposed Ahead Of Lok Sabha...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

J&K | LG Sinha Attends Utthan Foundation’s Symposium On Sanatan Culture

SC Collegium Recommends Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal For Fresh Term As...

Jammu And Kashmir | VPN Services Suspended In Rajouri District