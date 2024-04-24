Congress distances itself from Sam Pitroda’s ‘inheritance tax’ remarks; Pitroda says ‘statement twisted to divert attention’

New Delhi, Apr 24: The Congress on Wednesday distanced itself from Sam Pitroda's “inheritance tax” remarks, saying sensationalising them are attempts at diverting attention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's “malicious” poll campaign.

Pitroda, the president of the Indian Overseas Congress, had talked about the inheritance tax law in the United States and referred to the “redistribution of wealth” issue.

AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Pitroda has been a mentor, friend, philosopher, and guide to many across the world, and has made numerous and enduring contributions to India's developments.



“Mr Pitroda expresses his opinions freely on issues he feels strongly about. Surely, in a democracy an individual is at liberty to discuss, express, and debate his personal views.



“This does not mean that Mr. Pitroda's views always reflect the position of the Indian National Congress. Many times they do not. Sensationalising his comments now and tearing them out of context are deliberate and desperate attempts at diverting attention away from Mr. Narendra Modi's malicious and mischievous election campaign; that is anchored only in lies and more lies,” Ramesh said in a post on X.



With his remarks triggering a row, Pitroda said on X that “It is unfortunate that what I said as an individual on inheritance tax in the US is twisted by Godi media to divert attention from what lies the PM is spreading about the Congress manifesto. PM's comments on Mangal Sutra and gold snatching is simply unreal.”

“I mentioned US inheritance tax in the US only as an example in my normal conversation on TV. Can I not mention facts? I said these are the kind of issues people will have to discuss and debate. This has nothing to do with the policy of any party including Congress,” he said.



“Who said 55 per cent will be taken away? Who said something like this should be done in India? Why is BJP and media in panic,” Pitroda asked.



Attacking the Congress over Pitroda's remarks, Modi said at a rally in Chhattisgarh that, “The Congress party's dangerous intentions have come to fore yet again. Now these people are saying they will impose inheritance tax on properties bequeathed to children by their parents”.



Home Minister Amit Shah also flayed Pitroda's remarks, saying “The appeasement politics of the Congress stand exposed today with Sam Pitroda's statement on wealth redistribution. He reaffirmed the party's intention to seize the property of the majority and distribute it among the minority.



“It yet again brings to the fore that the empowerment of India's poor, Dalits, youth, tribes, and backward classes was never on Congress's agenda,” he said on X.