    Congress blames EVMs for Haryana debacle, assesses loss factors
    India

    Congress blames EVMs for Haryana debacle, assesses loss factors

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The Congress is refusing to accept the assembly election results, billing it a “victory for manipulation, a victory for subverting the will of the people and a defeat for transparent democratic processes”. The Congress has raised massive concerns and also questioned the delay on the part of the Election Commission (EC) in announcing round-wise details and flagged issues with EVMs. The Congress alleged that some of the EVMs in these districts had 99 per cent battery charge and all such machines were providing leads to the BJP while those with 60-70 per cent charge were going in favour of the Congress. On the other hand, Congress's central leadership on Thursday held its review meeting analyzing the reasons behind the party's dismal performance in the state. Groupism among senior Haryana leaders, priority to self-interest over party and the presence of sponsored rebels in over a dozen seats were some of the main causes behind the Congress debacle in the Assembly polls during a high-level review meeting chaired by the Leader of the Opposition in the Rahul Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge. The fact-finding team will be announced soon and the committee will speak to each of the 89 Congress candidates one-on-one to assess the factors that led to the debacle of the party and action will follow after the probe panel submits its report to Kharge. However, Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan and CLP leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, or any other senior leaders from the state were not called for the meeting. While K.C. Venugopal and senior observers for the polls, Ajay Maken and Ashok Gehlot, among others, and the Congress in-charge of the state, Deepak Babaria, joined the meeting online. On October 17, the party is expected to convene a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) for a more detailed review and analysis of the party's unexpected results in Haryana.

     

