Jitan Manjhi to go solo in Jharkhand; Mayawatiblames casteist ‘Jats’

After Chirag Paswan, another NDA ally Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, chief of the Hindustan Awam Morcha (Secular), shared that his party aspires to go solo in Jharkhand poll and contest 10 seats on its own. He further said that the party has been in communication with the BJP over seat allocations as well. On the other hand, BSP supremo Mayawati announced that the party will contest assembly elections in Jharkhand, Maharashtra, and Delhi after its much disappointing performance in Haryana. She attributed the lackluster results to the casteist mentality of the Jat community, affecting their alliance with INLD. BSP secured only a dismal 1.82 per cent vote share.