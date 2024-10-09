back to top
    Cong delegation meet ECI with complaints of irregularities in Haryana polls

    New Delhi, Oct 9:A Congress delegation on Wednesday met the Election Commission of at the Nirvachan Sadan here with complaints regarding irregularities in the assembly election.

    Briefing the media after the meeting, party leader Pawan Khera said, “We have informed the Election Commission about our 20 complaints. Out of these we have seven in writing.”

    He said that Ajay Maken and Abhishek Manu Singhvi have demanded that those machines for which complaints have been raised be sealed. More complaints will be provided to the Election Commission in the next 48 hours.

    Khera said that the Election Commission had assured that they will take cognizance of the issue and will also give information about all the complaints in writing, assembly-wise.

    Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan said that the party has given its complaint to the Election Commission. The Chief Minister confidently saying of forming the government raises doubts.

    “Some EVMs used for counting were operating at 99 percent battery capacity, while orther EVMs were operating at 60 to 70 percent battery capacity. We have asked the Returning Officer in many assembly constituencies to match the VVPAT slips, which was not done. The Election Commission should put this matter before the public, so that the truth can be revealed,” he said.

    Moreover, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda said that the results were surprising.

    “According to the surveys conducted by all the agencies, Congress was going to form the government in Haryana, but the results that came were very shocking. There have been complaints from many districts of Haryana thet EVMs have been tampered with and counting has been delayed in many places. We have complained about this to the Election Commission,” Hooda said.

    The delegation included senior leaders KC Venugopal, Ashok Gehlot, Ajay Maken and Jairam Ramesh.

