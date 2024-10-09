Padmashri Dr. Vishwa Murti Shastri relentlessly pursuing the cause of Sanskrit!

By Ravi Rohmetra

The soil of Jammu has blessed with many illustrious sons and daughters who made Dogras proud by their illustrious deeds. Prof. Dr. Vishwamurti Shastri Ji is one of them who quietly celebrated his 78th Birthday on 10th Oct.

Prof. Shastri was born on 10th Oct 1946 in a small village in Ramnagar Tehsil of Udhampur District to Pandit Anant Ram Jyotshi and Uma Devi. He successfully completed Shastri in 1965 and Acharya in 1967 from Jammu and Kashmir University. He was awarded a PhD Degree by the Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan, Deemed University in 1986. He has profound knowledge of Sanskrit Literature. He is recognized for his relentless efforts and active service to the cause of Sanskrit.

Prof. Shastri is heading the Jammu Kashmir Vidvat Parishad as President, Advisory member of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine University Gurukul. Prof. Shastri is a Sanskrit Scholar with Knowledge of Vedic Literature subjects. He served as a Principal of Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan Jammu. He was appointed to Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB) in 2019. He is Director of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Gurukul Katra. He also serves as the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Dharmarth Trust Advisory Committee. Prof. Shastri has written number of books in Sanskrit. He has organized many non-formal Sanskrit teaching Programs in Jammu Kashmir. He has delivered religious discourses from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan for telecast live on National TV Channels during Navratras. The Government of India honoured him in 2022, with the fourth-highest civilian award Padma Shri. Vishwamurti Shastri was awarded the President's Award for Classical language in 2009 being one of the outstanding Sanskrit Scholars, a renowned social worker and a prominent citizen of Jammu Kashmir.

For the Preservation of Indian Culture, Sanskrit and Vedas the Jammu and Kashmir Vidvat Parishad affiliated to the Kashi Vidvat Parishad Varanasi has been constituted in the Union Territory for mutual harmony among all sections of society.

The main objective of the Jammu Kashmir Vidvat Parishad is to establish schools for the Subjects of Vedas, Dharma Shastra etc; to make arrangements for comprehensive reading to attract the attention of the general public while maintaining pedantic tradition prevalent in Sanskrit; to resolve the allegations being made on Indian culture on a classical basis and establish its side; to solve the questions, objections and curiosities coming on the basic pillar of Indian culture, Vedas etc.

Prof. Shastri's objective is to make aware the Indian Public through Lecture series to face the invaders of the growing western civilization in the country sending Pandits for the Promotions of Sanskrit and culture in the country, publication of manuscripts and magazines, felicitate eminent scholars of the country, establishment of libraries, reading rooms and school related to Sanskrit to keep the Tradition of Indian Culture impact. Prof. Vishaw Murti Shastri's role in promoting Sanskrit in the arid belts of Jammu Kashmir and elsewhere is simply unrivaled and incomparable. The people of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the entire country owe much to Prof. Shastri for his phenomenal work towards the society. The persona of Prof. Shastri is epitome of hard work and elegance which is difficult to find in today's fast and materialistic world. Prof. Shastri has acted as a beacon light for others in Jammu Kashmir to follow his pursuits and act as an asset by bringing name and fame through dint of hard work.

(The writer is Freelancer & Social worker. He can be reached at Mob. 94196-52999)