10TH OCTOBER: WORLD MENTAL HEALTH DAY SPECIAL Prioritizing mental health in Schools: A call for comprehensive support systems.

As per World Health organization (WHO) nearly one billion individuals worldwide, including around one in seven adolescents, suffer from a mental health issue. Globally an estimated 12 billion days are lost annually to mental health issues at a cost of approximately 1 trillion dollar. The alarmingly high rates of mental health problems among schoolchildren are substantiallyimpacting their academic performance, general well-being and quality of life. Students frequently seek help for problems related to their inability to focus on their studies, academic distress brought on by pressure to perform well and examination anxiety, fear of failing, lack of motivation, disturbed sleep, recurrent negative thoughts and self-doubts, low energy followed by relationship problems, and general anxiety about the future. Mental health issues are leading to other psychosocial social problems like relationship issues, social isolation, drug addiction, violence, family conflicts, impaired occupational and educational functioning, riskybehaviors, intolerance, stigma and discrimination, economic instability and reduced quality of life.

Suicide claimed the lives of more students than farmers in 2020.In India, a startling 35,950 students committed suicide between 2019 and 2021. The National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) estimated that in 2020, one student committed suicide every 42 minutes, or more than 34 students every day. In India, the number of student suicides is alarmingly increasing, surpassing both population growth and general suicide trends, according to a report titled “Student Suicides: An Epidemic Sweeping India by the IC3 Institute.

In an effort to better understand how students perceive various aspects of their mental health, the Manodarpan Cell of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) conducted a survey in 2022 on 3.79 lakh students from 36 states and Union Territories. The survey found that studies, exams, and exam results are the main causes of anxiety among students, with about 80% of students in Classes 9–12 reporting anxiety related to exam results. Identity crises, heightened interpersonal sensitivity, peer pressure, fear of the board exams, and students' worry and uncertainty about their future career and admissions are among the issues that characterize the secondary stage.Jammu & Kashmir won first place in the Union Territories category by receiving the maximum calls on Tele Manas, the National Tele Mental Health Program, demonstrating the state's critical need for mental health services. The main reasons for calls were depression/suicidal thoughts/attempts (2790), anxiety (2854 calls), palpitations (2428 calls), decreased interest (1931 calls), stress (1869 calls), sleep difficulties (1601 calls), and decreased interest (1931 calls). Calls about drug abuse and addiction have also been received.

For the first time ever, mental health received a lot of attention in the Economic Survey 2023–24, which was presented in Parliament by Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs. A paradigm shift is recommended by the Economic Survey 2023–24 to address the growing prevalence of mental health problems among Indians.The survey observed that mental health issues drags down productivity more widely in the ecosystem than individuals' physical health issues. The Ministry has suggested numerous measures including some ways to incorporate mental health interventions into the classroom, such as creating a mental health curriculum for teachers and students that is age-appropriate, supporting early intervention and positive language in the classrooms, encouraging community-level interventions, and balancing the role of technology.

Government initiatives

Government of India through different departments and ministries have undertaken different initiatives to tackle rising mental health challenges which seem insufficient looking at the gravity of the problem. Proper on ground implementation of these initiatives may yield positive results in desired direction. Some of the initiatives by GOI are as follows.

Manodarpan:Recognizing the significance of students' physical and mental health and well-being, the Ministry of Education introduced Manodarpan in July 2020 as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. As part of this program, psychosocial support for mental and emotional health is given to families, teachers, and students for COVID-19 and beyond.

National Education Policy 2020: The inclusion of mental health counseling in National Educational Policy 2020 is a progressive move that emphasizes the significance of mental health in the context of education. In addition to improving academic results, the policy seeks to develop resilient, well-rounded people who can make valuable contributions to society by attending to the psychological and emotional needs of students.

UMMEED Guidelines: With “Every Child Matters” as the guiding principle, the Union Ministry of Education (MoE) developed a draft set of UMMEED (Understand, Motivate, Manage, Empathise, Empower, and Develop) guidelines in response to the recent wave of student suicides. In order to identify vulnerable kids exhibiting warning signals and give much-needed help, these guidelines have emphasized the establishment of School Wellness Teams (SWT). They also recommend protective measures such as fostering peer support, assisting kids in building strong self-esteem, and strengthening students' resilience and life skills so they can handle setbacks, rejection, and conflict.

Mental health guidelines for coaching institutes:Guidelines for coaching institutes regarding mental health have also been released by Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education. Institutes should follow the guidelines to ensure that their students' mental health is taken care of and that classes are conducted without placing undue pressure on them. Guidelines also recommend establishing robust counseling systems for timely interventions.

School Health Ambassadors Program: The School Health Ambassadors Program in India is an initiative under the School Health Program, which is part of the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Launched by the Government of India, this program aims to promote health and well-being among school children through the active involvement of students and teachers.

Tele-MANAS helpline: In an effort to provide easily available mental health support services, the Government of India launched the Tele-MANAS (Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking across States) helpline. Tele-MANAS, a national helpline that was established in October 2022, provide free tele-counseling, consultations, and support for a variety of mental health issues in an effort to promote mental well-being. The helpline can be reached at 1-800-91-4416 or 14416, a toll-free number that is opening around-the-clock.

What more needs to be done

Besides implementation of government initiatives in true letter and spirit, some concrete strategies need to be adopted to tackle this growing menace.Mental health needs and psychosocial support to school students need to be prioritized as it has far reaching implications for their academic outcomes, career and quality of life. To ensure the positive mental health and well-being of school students, the following measures must be implemented in letter and spirit.

Constitution of counseling cells: Counseling cells need to be constituted at all levels from state, district, educational zone to School level to undertake and monitor initiatives related to students mental health and well being.

Promote Mental Health Awareness: Raise awareness of available options and lessen stigma surrounding mental health by educating parents, teachers, and students.

Train Teachers: Equip teachers with skills to identify mental health challenges and provide first-line support or referrals when needed

Social Emotional Learning (SEL): Incorporate SEL programs to teach students how to manage their emotions, be self-aware, empathetic, and make responsible decisions.

Counseling and Support Services: Give students access to mental health specialists and certified school counselors for both individual and group treatment.Professonal counselors may be hired for the same.

Identify and Support At-risk Students:Provide procedures for quickly identifying students who may have mental health problems and for promptly providing interventions.

Safe and Inclusive Environment: To ensure a sense of belonging, cultivate an environment at school that is encouraging, welcoming, and devoid of bullying or prejudice.

Develop Peer Support Programs: Train students to offer peer support and create safe spaces where they can share their concerns.

Balanced Academic Load: Ensure the academic workload is manageable, and incorporate breaks and activities to reduce stress and anxiety among students.

Parental Involvement: Engage parents in mental health discussions, workshops, and activities to create consistency between home and school environments.

Teach Coping Strategies: Organize workshops on mindfulness, relaxation techniques, and other coping strategies to help students manage stress effectively.

Encourage Physical Activity: Integrate regular physical activity and sports, which contribute to reducing stress and enhancing overall well-being.

Regular Mental Health Screenings: Regular mental health screenings must be conducted to monitor students' well-being and identify those who may need additional support.

Promote Positive Relationships: Positive peer interactions and teacher-student relationships must be encouraged to enhance social support and trust.

Foster Autonomy: Students must be allowed to have a voice in decision-making processes, giving them a sense of control over their school life.

Provide Life Skills Education:Life skills, such as effective stress management, communication, conflict resolution, and problem-solving, critical thinking to help students navigate challenges.

Monitor Digital Well-being: Educate students on maintaining healthy technology use to prevent negative impacts of excessive screen time or exposure to harmful content.

Encourage Extracurricular Activities: Offer diverse extracurricular activities, such as art, music, drama, and sports, which can serve as outlets for self-expression and stress relief.

These combined strategies create a holistic approach to ensuring the mental health and well-being of school students.Investing in mental health counseling is an investment in the future, ensuring that students grow up to be healthy, well-rounded individuals who can thrive in an increasingly complex world

