Be alive to the Promises made!

Although India Bloc leaders are claiming that the CM's face will be decided amicably through threadbare discussions but the statement given by NC leader Omar Abdullah about having warm ties with the Centre holds much significance because the path of conflict would ultimately create bottlenecks in accomplishing jobs meant for public welfare.

Whosoever will get the chance to lead the India Bloc Government in J&K must keep one thing in mind that whatever has been promised during the campaigning trail ahead of Assembly polls should be fulfilled without any compromise or alibis.

What apparently has been coming to fore is that most probably the NC leader Omar Abdullah will get the chance to led the dispensation in J&K as hinted rather declared by the NC Patron Dr Farooq Abdullah, soon after the results of the polls started consolidating and NC emerged indomitable.

In these elections, the political parties and alliance partners have promised so much that it would be difficult to realize all the assurances made before polls. Already a statement has been made claiming that job creation in J&K will remain an arduous task, which is true to the hilt and therefore is an appropriate example before those who are about to sit in the treasury benches because running the government shall not be a cakewalk for them as the promises made were quite ‘unrealistic' like providing hundreds of free units of electricity, statehood restoration, and others.

As people these days are educated and well aware therefore it would become really difficult to say no to all the things assured before polling. The only way out to win the hearts of the people after forming the government is to fulfill all what has been promised and keep in touch to satiate other aspirations also because today it is very difficult to distract the attention of the electorate especially when the social media is there to remind the public about what was said and what is being done.

Opposition has also to play a vital role in the whole gamut because its primary job will be to keep an eye on government functioning and highlighting things which may seem to be contrary to what was promised.