Concerns over MBBS marks bias: JK Doctors demand fair selection criteria for faculty

Urge authorities to prioritize skills, experience over academic scores

Srinagar, Nov 4: Doctors in Jammu and Kashmir continue to voice their concerns over the selection of faculty based solely on MBBS marks. Resident doctors have called for a selection process based on objective-type examinations instead.

A resident doctor told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that there is a huge disparity in the paper evaluation systems between Indian medical colleges and foreign medical colleges. He said that while some foreign medical colleges use a grading system, they often have different cutoffs for passing students, unlike the standards in national medical colleges.

“Subjecting marks from different evaluation systems to compete under a single umbrella will create an unjust and unethical platform for future recruitments,” he said.

Another doctor expressed concern about the current selection criteria for Assistant Professor positions on an academic arrangement basis at GMC Srinagar. “The heavy weightage given to MBBS marks (50%) poses challenges for local graduates, as foreign university grading systems differ largely, which leads to foreign graduates typically having much higher marks compared to those from local institutions,” he said.

Given that similar criteria previously led to controversy in the selection of Senior Residents and were revised to an objective exam-based process, it is reasonable to apply a similar approach here, he added.

The doctor further said that objective exams not only enhance transparency but also create a fair, merit-based evaluation platform. “Since selections for permanent faculty and medical officers are already based on objective type exams, we urge the concerned authorities to urgently consider reframing these criteria to favour objective examinations over MBBS marks to ensure fairness and equal opportunity for all eligible candidates,” he demanded.

Doctors also expressed that the current criteria undermine the importance of experience, additional degrees, qualifications, research and paperwork, giving undue weight to university scores alone.

“We request the J&K administration and the Ministry of Health and Medical Education to prioritise skills, research, paperwork and fieldwork over academics alone, as this would motivate youth and cultivate a research culture in Indian universities,” they said.

The doctors plan to meet the Minister of Health and Medical Education, Sakina Itoo in the coming days to seek her intervention. They have also called for the attention of the Secretary of Health and Medical Education regarding this issue