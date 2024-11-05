IGP Kashmir promotes 511 officials

Srinagar, Nov 4: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone, V.K Birdi on Monday, promoted 511 officials of Kashmir Zone to their next ranks.

On the recommendations of the Departmental Promotion Committee constituted at the level of ZPHQ Kashmir for assessing the suitability of Head Constables for their elevation to the rank of Assistant Sub-Inspectors, IGP Kashmir V.K. Birdi has approved the promotions of 511 Head Constables having their lien and seniority with Kashmir Zone to the rank of Assistant Sub-Inspectors, a police spokesman said in a statement issued here today.

Besides, accorded sanction for grant of In-situ Grade Promotion in respect of 06 officials after completion of requisite quantum of satisfactory service by them.

Meanwhile, the IGP Kashmir has felicitated the promoted officials, their families and expressed hope that they will continue to work with same zeal, energy and professionalism and will put their efforts for up-keeping the public peace, tranquillity and law & order of the Union Territory of J&K.