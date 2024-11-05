Assembly doesn’t have powers to challenge Art 370 repealing: Opp

Sharma says PDP-NC trying to mislead people, pushing them to streets again

Srinagar, Nov 4: The Leader of Opposition in J&K Assembly and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Sunil Sharma on Monday said that the assembly doesn't have powers to challenge the removal of Article 370 by the parliament.

Speaking to the media persons, Sharma, who won the Padder-Nagseni constituency and was elected as the Leader of legislative party by BJP MLAs, targeted the PDP, saying that it is not an ideological party and called it as the poisoner that follows the politics of separatism and Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI).

He said that the party's (PDP) MLA tried to produce a resolution on Article 370, which was removed by the parliament after 543 Members of Parliament discussed it. “No assembly has the power to challenge Article 370. It is now history, but the parties like PDP and NC are trying to push the poor youth to the streets and bullets by misleading them,” Sharma said.

Sharma said while the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is talking about ration and other basic amenities to the people, these parties are trying to mislead the people.

“I want to tell you that UT Assembly has nothing to do with Article 370, but these parties are trying to mislead the people,” he said, adding that today's attempt by Waheed Parra was aimed to push the youth to the streets.