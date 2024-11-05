Congress appoints Nizam Uddin Bhat as chief whip in LA

Srinagar, Nov 4: Congress party on Monday ordered the appointment of Nizam Uddin Bhat, MLA Bandipora, as the Chief Whip of the party in the Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

The order, approved by the Congress President announced the appointment through an official communication issued by the central office of the Congress party.

“This is to inform you that the Congress President has approved the proposal for the appointment of Nizam Uddin Bhat, MLA Bandipora, as Chief Whip of Indian National Congress in Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly,” states the communication.

The letter has also been addressed to Tariq Hameed Karra, President of the Jammu & Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), confirming Bhat's appointment as chief whip and for necessary action.

A copy of the communication has also been forwarded to Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Leader of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP).