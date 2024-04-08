Search
Life StyleComparing Malai Ghee and Dahi Ghee: Understanding the Differences and Choosing the...
Life Style

Comparing Malai Ghee and Dahi Ghee: Understanding the Differences and Choosing the Best Option

By: Northlines

Date:

Should you opt for dahi ghee or malai ghee? Akshita Reddy, nutritionist at Athreya Multi-Speciality Hospital, Bangalore, explains what should inform your purchase decisions

Ghee holds deep cultural and culinary significance in , making it an irreplaceable part of our diets and identity. Used since times immemorial, ghee is a form of clarified butter that can instantly elevate a dish, while also providing several benefits.

With so many types of ghee being sold in the market, it has become imperative to become very vigilant and make an informed choice before making a purchase. While we all know that choosing organic and naturally sourced food is always a wise decision, there is a lot of information available online about common foods and ingredients (such as ghee) that can lead to confusion.

Previous article
Indian Developer Launches Stunning Art Experience App for Apple’s Groundbreaking Headset
Next article
Jammu And Kashmir | Election Commission Posts Video Of SVEEP Program Held At Gulmarg
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Why Vidya Malavade’s Tips for Better Digestion Deserve Attention

Northlines Northlines -
"Remember that habits like eating slowly, chewing food thoroughly,...

Everything You Need to Know About Safely Viewing the Total Solar Eclipse of 2024

Northlines Northlines -
The highly anticipated total solar eclipse of 2024 is...

Sonakshi Sinha beautifully blends traditional and modern elements in a stunning purple Bandhani printed kaftan ensemble. See the pictures!

Northlines Northlines -
Sonakshi Sinha epitomises modern sophistication with her latest look...

Bigg Boss Star Brings To Light Harassment Face Early In Career

Northlines Northlines -
Bigg Boss 17 contestant Ayesha Khan has bravely shared...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Div Com Jammu/ ADGP(L&O)/ADGP Jammu/DC oversee preparations for Lok Sabha General...

Relief Commissioner J&K clarifies on smooth distribution of ration slips/booklets

MP Singh elevated as Chief Commissioner of Income Tax J&K, Ladakh