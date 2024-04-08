Comparing Malai Ghee and Dahi Ghee: Understanding the Differences and Choosing the Best Option

Should you opt for dahi ghee or malai ghee? Akshita Reddy, nutritionist at Athreya Multi-Speciality Hospital, Bangalore, explains what should inform your purchase decisions

Ghee holds deep cultural and culinary significance in India, making it an irreplaceable part of our diets and identity. Used since times immemorial, ghee is a form of clarified butter that can instantly elevate a dish, while also providing several health benefits.

With so many types of ghee being sold in the market, it has become imperative to become very vigilant and make an informed choice before making a purchase. While we all know that choosing organic and naturally sourced food is always a wise decision, there is a lot of information available online about common foods and ingredients (such as ghee) that can lead to confusion.