Indian Developer Launches Stunning Art Experience App for Apple’s Groundbreaking Headset

By: Northlines

Aditya Ganguly, a 28-year-old developer from New Delhi, has created an immersive art exhibition application tailored for Apple's highly-anticipated mixed reality headset, the Vision Pro. With his app Mahou, Ganguly aims to bring breathtaking digital art installations to audiences worldwide.

Inspired after visiting the innovative teamLab Planets exhibit in Tokyo last year, Ganguly envisioned creating virtual experiences that transport users to fantastical artistic worlds. He started development in November with a focus on leveraging the Vision Pro's cutting-edge displays and processing power.

Working closely with Apple, Mahou launched alongside the headset in February as one of its premier supported apps. Using technologies like Reality Composer and SwiftUI, Ganguly's team carefully crafted four mesmerizing galleries for users to explore.

The flagship “Absolute Classics” exhibition features reimagined works from legends like da Vinci, Hokusai and Ravi Varma. Artworks come alive with motion designs as visitors float through living canvasses. Another calming experience, “Abstract Calm”, immerses users in meditative fractals and patterns.

With Mahou, Ganguly aims to provide accessibility to immersive art forms typically limited by infrastructure and costs. Priced accessibly at $10, those with an Apple Vision Pro can now enjoy museum-quality digital shows from anywhere.

Moving forward, Ganguly plans to expand Mahou's content library through artist collaborations while exploring additional monetization models like subscriptions. His vision is for the app to become a premier destination for interactive artwork on headsets. With its stunning launch exhibitions, Mahou is off to an impressive start in realizing that goal.

