Search
Jammu KashmirJammu And Kashmir | Election Commission Posts Video Of SVEEP Program Held...
Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

Jammu And Kashmir | Election Commission Posts Video Of SVEEP Program Held At Gulmarg

By: Northlines

Date:

SRINAGAR, Apr 8: The Election Commission of (ECI) posted a video of a mega voter awareness programme under the systematic voters' and electoral participation (SVEEP) initiative in and 's Gulmarg.

ECI posted on the official account of X, the sveep program held at Gulmarg organized by DEO Baramulla.
A post on the official X handle of the Election Commission of India read, “#YouAreTheOne! Step out, vote, and inspire others to do the same. Be our #ElectionAmbassador and let's celebrate #ChunavKaParv together.”
It further urged people to watch this video as part of our SVEEP activities in Jammu and Kashmir. (AGENCIES)

Previous article
Comparing Malai Ghee and Dahi Ghee: Understanding the Differences and Choosing the Best Option
Next article
How Upcoming AI-Enhanced PCs from HP Will Revolutionize Computing for All User Segments
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Div Com Jammu/ ADGP(L&O)/ADGP Jammu/DC oversee preparations for Lok Sabha General Elections 2024 in Doda

Northlines Northlines -
DODA: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, along with ADGP...

Relief Commissioner J&K clarifies on smooth distribution of ration slips/booklets

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu: Over a misleading observation on fbook on not...

MP Singh elevated as Chief Commissioner of Income Tax J&K, Ladakh

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi: MP Singh, 1990 batch of Indian Revenue...

J&K: Planning Officers to be provided full access of BEAMS & PFMS

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, Apr 08: Planning Officers in Jammu and Kashmir...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Div Com Jammu/ ADGP(L&O)/ADGP Jammu/DC oversee preparations for Lok Sabha General...

Relief Commissioner J&K clarifies on smooth distribution of ration slips/booklets

MP Singh elevated as Chief Commissioner of Income Tax J&K, Ladakh