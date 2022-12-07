Companies working on sustainability models to reduce carbon footprint: panellists at CII FMCG summit

NL Correspondent

Jammu Tawi: Post the COVID 19 pandemic consumers are switching to more eco-friendly products and to cater to the

conscious customers, FMCG companies are looking at more progressive models as a future necessity to minimize the

environmental effects stated Mr. Bharat Puri, Chairman National Committee on FMCG & Managing Director, Pidilite Industries.

Speaking at the CII FMCG National Summit 2022, at Mumbai, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry

(CII), Puri explained that the FMCG sector is called as the bell weather of the economy.

Deepak Iyer, Managing Director, Mondelez India explained that a lot of changes have taken place in the FMCG sector in

the last couple of years.

According to Iyer, there is a social responsibility of saving the planet. “There is a need to reduce the carbon emission at

source. There is no ban on plastic use, but one need to recycle or dispose plastic more responsibly,” he added.

He stated that technology is being leveraged to optimize the workforce. Prashant Peres, Managing Director – India & South

Asia, Kellogg stated that brands today are living off a purpose of doing some good for the people.

He explained that post the pandemic, how you communicate with the consumer has also changed. Navneet Saluja, Area

General Manager, Indian Sub-Continent, Haleon stated that there is a need to create a culture that drives innovation.

According to Saluja, the FMCG sector has been delivering pricing which is lower than the inflation. He added that even if

the company generates a lot of revenue, unless there is a social agenda, their multiplier would be zero.

Abheek Singhi, Managing Director and Senior Partner, Asia- Pacific Leader, Consumer and Retail Practice, Boston

Consulting Group (BCG), Mumbai explained that there has been a double- digit growth rate in the FMCG sector in India since

the last two decades.