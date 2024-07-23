Common causes of watery eyes in babies and gentle home remedies

New parents are always on alert for any signs of illness in their little one. Watery eyes can be worrying but are often harmless. Let's take a look at some common causes and simple steps to care for baby.

Babies frequently experience eye discharge due to their immature immune systems and underdeveloped tear ducts. Factors like allergens, viruses, bacteria and environmental irritants are the major triggers. A runny nose is a telltale sign of the common cold which can cause adjacent eyes to water too.

Conjunctivitis, an inflammation of the outer eye and eyelid membrane, is notoriously contagious. Viruses are the main cause though bacteria and allergies can also lead to ‘pink eye'. Symptoms include redness, itching, pain and thick yellow or green discharge. Frequent hand washing is key to contain the spread to others.

Blocked tear ducts seen in newborns often resolve on their own by age 6-12 months as ducts mature. In rare cases, an infection may be involved requiring antibiotics. Gentle warm compresses can help unblock and soothe in the interim.

Before rushing to medications, observe baby closely for other signs of ill health. Most watery eyes warrant no treatment and will clear within a week with tender loving care. See the doctor immediately if redness is severe, discharge is thick and purulent or baby seems unconsolably irritable and unwell. Proper diagnosis rules out potential vision impairments.