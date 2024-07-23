10 Shops Gutted In Blaze At Market In Jammu And Kashmir’s Uri

Srinagar, Jul 23: At least 10 shops were gutted in a fire in the Uri area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said on Tuesday.



They said the blaze on Monday night was caused by an electrical short circuit in Boniyar market in the north Kashmir district.

It engulfed several shops and 10 of them were completely destroyed. The fire was brought under control by the locals, and police and army personnel. Officials said they were later joined by the Fire and Emergency Services Department personnel.

The local residents have demanded the setting up of a dedicated fire and emergency services unit in the area to respond to such situations immediately in future.