back to top
Search
    BudgetBudget 2024-25 | Mobile Phones To Get Cheaper, As FM Reduces Basic...
    BudgetIndiaLatest News

    Budget 2024-25 | Mobile Phones To Get Cheaper, As FM Reduces Basic Customs Duty To 15%

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Jul 23: Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a reduction of 15 per cent in the Basic Customs Duty (BCD) on mobile phones while presenting the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 in Parliament on Tuesday.
    Along with mobile phones, the BCD on mobile Printed Circuit Board Assembly (PCBA), and mobile chargers will be lowered to 15 per cent.
    Sitharaman said, “With a threefold increase in domestic production and almost a 100-fold jump in exports of mobile phones over the last 6 years, the Indian mobile industry has matured. In the interest of consumers I now propose to reduce the Basic Customs Duty (BCD) on mobile phones, mobile Printed Circuit Board Assembly (PCBA) and mobile charger to 15 per cent.”
    The reduction in BCD is expected to make mobile phones and related accessories more affordable for consumers.
    By lowering the cost of imported components and finished products, the government aims to pass on the benefits to end-users, potentially leading to reduced retail prices.
    This move is anticipated to stimulate demand and increase the accessibility of mobile across different segments of the population.
    For the domestic mobile phone industry, the reduced BCD is likely to enhance competitiveness and encourage further investments.
    Manufacturers can benefit from lower import costs for essential components, thereby improving their production efficiency and profit margins.
    According to the Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker by Data Corporation, 's smartphone market shipped 34 million units in the first quarter of 2024.
    This represented a year-over-year growth of 11.5 per cent, marking the third consecutive quarter of increased shipments.
    Earlier, to bolster the Indian start-up eco-system, boost the entrepreneurial spirit and support innovation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to abolish the so-called angel tax for all classes of investors.
    This was a proposal from the industry for a long time, and this announcement will drive more investments towards startups in particular. Startups function as engines of economic growth, playing a crucial role in generating new jobs, ideas, products, and services. (Agencies)

    Previous article
    10 Shops Gutted In Blaze At Market In Jammu And Kashmir’s Uri
    Next article
    Union Budget Proposes Reduction In Customs Duty On Gold, Silver, Platinum
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Relief For Salaried Class Under New Tax Regime; 50% Hike In Standard Deduction To Rs 75,000

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 23: In sops for the middle...

    Union Budget Proposes Reduction In Customs Duty On Gold, Silver, Platinum

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 23: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on...

    10 Shops Gutted In Blaze At Market In Jammu And Kashmir’s Uri

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Jul 23: At least 10 shops were gutted...

    Budget 2024 | Govt Announces Rs 1.5 Lakh Cr Interest-Free Loans For Infra Development In States

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 23: To help states in developing...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    High School Entrepreneur Raises $2.3 Million For His Analytics Startup

    Import Tax Cut on Mobile Devices to Drive Down Smartphone Prices...

    Monarch Tractor overcomes service issues, secures $133M to fuel expansion of...