back to top
Search
    BudgetUnion Budget Proposes Reduction In Customs Duty On Gold, Silver, Platinum
    BudgetIndiaLatest News

    Union Budget Proposes Reduction In Customs Duty On Gold, Silver, Platinum

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Jul 23: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday proposed to reduce customs duties on gold and silver to six per cent and on platinum to 6.4 per cent to enhance value addition in precious metal jewellery.
    “To enhance domestic value addition in gold and precious metal jewellery in the country, I propose to reduce customs duties on gold and silver to 6 per cent and that on platinum to 6.4 per cent,” Sitharaman said while presenting Union 2024-25 in the .
    Referring to other metals, she said steel and copper are important raw materials.
    “To reduce their cost of production, I propose to remove the BCD (Basic Customs Duty) on ferro nickel and blister copper. I am also continuing with nil BCD on ferrous scrap and nickel cathode and concessional BCD of 2.5 per cent on copper scrap,” she said.
    In the beginning of her budget speech, Sitharaman said that the people of India have reposed their faith in the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and re-elected it for a historic third term under his leadership.
    “We are grateful for their support, faith and trust in our policies. We are determined to ensure that all Indians, regardless of religion, caste, gender and age, make substantial progress in realising their life goals and aspirations,” she said.
    The minister said that the global , while performing better than expected, is still in the grip of policy uncertainties.
    “Elevated asset prices, political uncertainties and shipping disruptions continue to pose significant downside risks for growth and upside risks to inflation.”
    She said India's economic growth continues to be the shining exception and will remain so in the years ahead.
    “India's inflation continues to be low, stable and moving towards the 4 per cent target. Core inflation (non-food, non-fuel) currently is 3.1 per cent. Steps are being taken to ensure supplies of perishable goods reach market adequately,” she said.
    The minister said that the government will undertake a comprehensive review of the agriculture setup to bring focus on raising productivity and developing climate resilient varieties.
    “Funding will be provided in challenge mode, including to the private sector. Domain experts both from the government and outside will oversee the conduct of such research,” she said. (Agencies)

    Previous article
    Budget 2024-25 | Mobile Phones To Get Cheaper, As FM Reduces Basic Customs Duty To 15%
    Next article
    Relief For Salaried Class Under New Tax Regime; 50% Hike In Standard Deduction To Rs 75,000
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Relief For Salaried Class Under New Tax Regime; 50% Hike In Standard Deduction To Rs 75,000

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 23: In sops for the middle...

    Budget 2024-25 | Mobile Phones To Get Cheaper, As FM Reduces Basic Customs Duty To 15%

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 23: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced...

    10 Shops Gutted In Blaze At Market In Jammu And Kashmir’s Uri

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Jul 23: At least 10 shops were gutted...

    Budget 2024 | Govt Announces Rs 1.5 Lakh Cr Interest-Free Loans For Infra Development In States

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 23: To help states in developing...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    High School Entrepreneur Raises $2.3 Million For His Analytics Startup

    Import Tax Cut on Mobile Devices to Drive Down Smartphone Prices...

    Monarch Tractor overcomes service issues, secures $133M to fuel expansion of...