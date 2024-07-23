back to top
Search
    BudgetRelief For Salaried Class Under New Tax Regime; 50% Hike In Standard...
    BudgetIndiaLatest News

    Relief For Salaried Class Under New Tax Regime; 50% Hike In Standard Deduction To Rs 75,000

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Jul 23: In sops for the middle class, Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday hiked standard deduction by 50 per cent to Rs 75,000 and tweaked tax slabs under the new income tax regime to provide more money in the hands of salaried class with a view to boost consumption.

    She said salaried employees in the new tax regime could save up to Rs 17,500 in income tax annually following the changes announced in the .
    The standard deduction for salaried employees is proposed to be increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000 annually. Similarly, deduction on family pension for pensioners is proposed to be enhanced from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000.
    “This will provide relief to about four crore salaried individuals and pensioners,” Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.
    In the last fiscal, more than two-thirds individual taxpayers have availed the new personal income tax regime. Over 8.61 crore I-T returns were filed in 2023-24 fiscal.
    The new tax slabs under the new income tax regime will be effective from April 1, 2024. (Assessment Year 2025-26).
    Sitharaman said income of up to Rs 3 lakh will continue to be exempted from income tax under the new regime.
    As per the proposal, a 5 per cent tax will be levied on income between Rs 3-7 lakh, 10 per cent between Rs 7-10 lakh, 15 per cent for Rs 10-12 lakh.
    However, 20 per cent tax will continue to be levied on income between Rs 12-15 lakh and 30 per cent for income above Rs 15 lakh.
    Under the existing new I-T regime, a 5 per cent tax is levied on income between Rs 3-6 lakh, 10 per cent for income between Rs 6-9 lakh.
    Income between Rs 9-12 lakh and Rs 12-15 lakh is subject to 15 per cent and 20 per cent tax, respectively. A 30 per cent I-T would be applicable on income above Rs 15 lakh. (Agencies)

    Previous article
    Union Budget Proposes Reduction In Customs Duty On Gold, Silver, Platinum
    Next article
    Monarch Tractor overcomes service issues, secures $133M to fuel expansion of autonomous electric tractors
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Union Budget Proposes Reduction In Customs Duty On Gold, Silver, Platinum

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 23: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on...

    Budget 2024-25 | Mobile Phones To Get Cheaper, As FM Reduces Basic Customs Duty To 15%

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 23: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced...

    10 Shops Gutted In Blaze At Market In Jammu And Kashmir’s Uri

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Jul 23: At least 10 shops were gutted...

    Budget 2024 | Govt Announces Rs 1.5 Lakh Cr Interest-Free Loans For Infra Development In States

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 23: To help states in developing...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    High School Entrepreneur Raises $2.3 Million For His Analytics Startup

    Import Tax Cut on Mobile Devices to Drive Down Smartphone Prices...

    Monarch Tractor overcomes service issues, secures $133M to fuel expansion of...