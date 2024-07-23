back to top
Search
    BusinessMonarch Tractor overcomes service issues, secures $133M to fuel expansion of autonomous...
    BusinessStartup News

    Monarch Tractor overcomes service issues, secures $133M to fuel expansion of autonomous electric tractors

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The CEO of Monarch Tractor, an electric tractor startup focusing on automation, has stated that a recent $133 million funding round will help propel the company past certain difficulties faced in recent months. Praveen Penmetsa told this reporter that the fresh capital will allow Monarch to bolster production, provide strengthened after-sales support to customers, and continue geographical expansion plans across more US states.

    Monarch has seen rapid growth over the past year as its autonomous electric tractors gain adoption among farms of varying types. However, Penmetsa acknowledged that keeping up service and maintenance operations for the growing fleet posed a challenge. After restructuring support teams earlier in 2024, customer feedback now suggests much improved assistance.

    Last year proved tough for Monarch and the agtech sector overall as fundraising slowed. But the new Series C round, led by impact investors Astanor and HH-CTBC Partnership, values Monarch at over $500 million and brings total funding to date to $220 million. With a stronger balance sheet, Penmetsa is confident the company is now in an optimal position to support current clients and onboard new customers.

    Dealers can rest assured that Monarch is committed to the long haul, according to the CEO. The additional capital will allow investments targeting sales growth. With nearly 400 tractors currently active on farms nationwide, Monarch appears well-poised to aid the transition to sustainable farming using autonomous electric power. This fresh injection of funds seems timely for helping the startup escape past difficulties and accelerating its mission.

    Previous article
    Relief For Salaried Class Under New Tax Regime; 50% Hike In Standard Deduction To Rs 75,000
    Next article
    Import Tax Cut on Mobile Devices to Drive Down Smartphone Prices in India
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Stock markets await key cues as FM Nirmala Sitharaman presents crucial Budget 2024

    Northlines Northlines -
    All eyes will be on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman...

    Finance Minister announces slew of measures in Union Budget 2024 to boost jobs across India

    Northlines Northlines -
    Finance Minister unveils slew of measures to boost employment...

    Budget 2024 announces measures to boost MSME credit access

    Northlines Northlines -
    In a significant step to strengthen credit access for...

    Markets climb in early deals ahead of Budget presentation; Sensex climbs 264 points

    Northlines Northlines -
    Mumbai, Jul 23: Stock markets climbed in early trade...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Import Tax Cut on Mobile Devices to Drive Down Smartphone Prices...

    Relief For Salaried Class Under New Tax Regime; 50% Hike In...

    Union Budget Proposes Reduction In Customs Duty On Gold, Silver, Platinum