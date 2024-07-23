Import Tax Cut on Mobile Devices to Drive Down Smartphone Prices in India

Mobile Device Prices Set to Drop as Import Tax Cut Takes Effect

The Union Budget 2024 announcement to lower import taxes on smartphones and accessories is expected to offer relief to consumers. By reducing the basic customs duty from 20% to 15% on mobile phones, chargers and other key components, device prices look poised to become more affordable.

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted in her budget speech, India's mobile manufacturing industry has come a long way in recent years. Domestic production has grown threefold while exports saw a hundredfold increase over the past six years. In light of these achievements, easing tax burdens aims to further drive competition and accessibility.

The customs duty change specifically impacts mobile phones, printed circuit board assemblies and chargers imported from overseas. By lessening the tax load, handset makers can potentially pass on the savings to customers. This would help boost smartphone adoption by putting certain devices and price points within reach of more users.

Executives in the industry broadly welcomed the move, saying it can foster a more competitive marketplace. One major brand anticipated spiked consumer spending and device demand due to the budget provisions. The long-standing demand from manufacturers to lower import levies on components now sees partial fulfilment too.

Overall, the customs duty tweaks form part of the government's continued efforts to develop India's electronics manufacturing prowess. Coupled with previous tax exemptions on components, the changes aim to encourage local production while catering to consumers with reduced device rates. Only time will tell the true impact, but mobile phones and accessories appear poised to become more affordable for the masses.