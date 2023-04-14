Commissioning of new ILS CAT II by mid-July

Srinagar, Apr 13 (KNO): Following the completion of the Instrument Landing System (ILS) and its calibration, Srinagar airport authorities are expecting the commissioning of the new ILS CAT II by mid-July this year.

Director Srinagar International Airport Kuldeep Singh Rishi told that the installation process of ILS Cat II has been completed. He said the approach procedure designing process will commence in mid-May and the commissioning of the new ILS CAT II is expected by mid-July.

“The installation of ILS Cat II has already been completed and the calibration of this new system has also been completed on March 30 this year. The ILS approach procedure designing process will commence in mid-May, and the commissioning of new ILS CAT II is expected by mid-July,” he said.

As per the officials, the upgradation of ILS CAT II will ensure that flight operations are undertaken in low visibility, particularly during foggy weather conditions.

For the past several years, people have been demanding the installation of the latest ILS at the airport, and with the new ILS CAT II in place, it is believed that with the new functionality, the visibility threshold would increase to 600 meters and help in smooth night landings as well.

The CAT-II or CAT-III facility is a radio navigation system that provides guidance to aircraft to approach a runway at night or in bad weather.

It is pertinent to mention here that a Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism, and Culture in its report had flayed the government for the non-availability of the latest Instrument Landing System (ILS) CAT-II or CAT-III at the Srinagar International Airport—(KNO)