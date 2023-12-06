Cold intensified amid fall in night temp in Kashmir

Srinagar, Dec 5: Cold intensified as night temperature plunges in Kashmir valley with Pahalgam experiencing seasons coldest night at -4.3°C on Tuesday.

Minimum temperature at Pahalgam further dipped to -4.3°C on Tuesday against the -3.4°C recorded on Monday and it was 1.0°C below normal for the tourist resort, the MeT office said.

Srinagar had a low of -1.4°C against the 0.7°C recorded the previous night and it was 0.5°C below normal for the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir during this period of the season.

The maximum temperature in Srinagar was recorded 2.5°C above normal on the previous day against the normal 11.4°C for the summer capital.

There was improvement by a notch in minimum temperature at the ski resort of Gulmarg recorded at -2.3°C on Tuesday against the -2.4°C recorded the previous night and it was still 1.0°C above normal for the valley of meadows in north Kashmir.

Qazigund on Srinagar-Jammu national highway recorded a low of -1.6°C against the -0.4°C and Kokernag had a low of 0.2°C against the 0.8°C recorded the previous night.

Kupwara had a low of -1.7°C on Tuesday against the -2.5°C recorded the previous night and it was -0.3°C below normal for the frontier north Kashmir district.

MeT forecast of dry weather to continue till December10 and generally cloudy on December 11 in Jammu and Kashmir. The night temperature is likely to see further fall during this week, the MeT office said.