IG BSF visits forward areas along LoC

SRINAGAR, Dec 5: Inspector General, Border Security Force, Kashmir frontier Ashok Yadav on Tuesday visited the forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir's Kupwara district and reviewed the operational preparedness of the Force.

The senior BSF officer in Kashmir also interacted with all ranks and commended them for their professionalism and dedication.

The visit of the IG BSF comes at a time when there are high possibilities that militants try to sneak across the LoC before the winter snow blocks the infiltrating routes on high mountain passes. This year security forces have foiled nearly a dozen infiltration bids in Kupwara district in which 27 militants were killed.