J&K registers 38 pc jump in economic offenses: NCRB

Srinagar, Dec 5: Jammu and Kashmir has recorded a jump of 38 percent in economic offenses during the last two years, reveals the latest NCRB report.

As per the report, a copy of which is available with KNO news agency, 611 cases of economic offenses were registered by the police in the year 2020.

The number of such cases has hiked to 976 in the year 2022, thereby indicating a jump of 38 percent.

In the year 2021, police as per the report had registered 669 cases of economic offense in Jammu and Kashmir.

Economic offences include those crimes which are of an economic nature. These offences are committed while in the course of some kind of economic or business activity.

The National Crimes Report Bureau of India classifies only specified acts under the term economic offences. Activities like company frauds, counterfeiting of coins, and some of the terrorist activities even come under the term Economic offences as per the NCRB.

At national level, there has been an 11 percent surge in economic offence as 193385 such cases have been registered, the report said.

It said that 62 cases of Criminal Breach of Trust under Section 406 to 409 of IPC have been registered last year.

The report also said that two cases of counterfeiting and 912 cases of forgery, cheating and fraud have been registered in the union territory last year.

The NCRB report said that a total of 1956 cases were pending for investigation from the previous year (i,e 2021).

It said last year 154 cases of economic offense have been reopened for investigation by the police.

The report said that 129 cases of economic offense have been transferred to other states or agencies last year.

Moreover, 192 cases ended last year as the final report was false, the NCRB report said.

It said the police disposed-of 1044 cases related to the economic offense.

Pertinently, the government last year had declared the offices of six wings of the Crime Branch J&K as the Police Stations “for the purpose of registration and investigation” of varied economic offences besides special, cyber crimes.

These wings included Special Crime Wing (SCW), Jammu; Special Crime Wing (SCW), Srinagar; Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Jammu; Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Srinagar; Cyber Crime Investigation Centre for Excellence (CICE), Jammu, and Cyber Crime Investigation Centre for Excellence (CICE), Srinagar.

In 2020, the government accorded sanction to the establishment of an independent Economic Offences Wing in the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Jammu and Kashmir.