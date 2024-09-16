back to top
Search
    BusinessCohere Founder's Indie Band Good Kid gains popularity rivaling his AI startup
    BusinessStartup News

    Cohere Founder’s Indie Band Good Kid gains popularity rivaling his AI startup

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Nick Frosst, co-founder of the Canadian AI company Cohere, has pursued music passionately throughout his life. In addition to leading Cohere, Frosst fronts the band Good Kid, composed entirely of programmers.

    Good Kid has gained significant popularity, with over 2 million monthly listeners on Spotify. The band was nominated for a top Canadian music award and opened for renowned group Portugal. The Man on tour.

    Formed in 2015, Good Kid strives to create music the members truly enjoy. Their debut single exceeded expectations, propelling further releases. While focused on music, the performers remain consciously aware of technological advancements through lyrical references.

    Cohere launched after Good Kid's first album. The startup has since raised over $970 million while valuing at $5.5 billion. Frosst emphasizes music allows relaxation separate from his career at Cohere, called his “life's work.”

    Finding balance between passions proves manageable. Good Kid rehearses twice weekly for two hours. On tour, the musicians work remotely before shows. Frosst believes music clearing his mind benefits Cohere.

    Performing at top festivals like Lollapalooza granted special experiences. Frosst feels lucky pursuing music without commercial pressure. Both ventures inspire and motivate each leader to continuously learn.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Will bury terrorism in J-K to such level, nobody can dare revive it: Amit Shah
    Next article
    Central Industrial Security Force announces recruitment of over 7,000 constables
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Passenger vehicle sales dip 2% in August as OEMs cut dispatches

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Corresspondent Domestic passenger vehicle wholesales declined by about 2...

    Ford will use Chennai manufacturing plant for exports

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Corresspondent American auto major Ford on Friday said it...

    Fintech startup Bolt resolves legal issues through investor buyout

    Northlines Northlines -
    One of the largest payments companies in the US,...

    Leading Fintech Lender Finova Capital Looking to Fund Growth with INR 800 Cr Raise

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jaipur-based lending startup Finova Capital is in late-stage talks...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth tie the knot in intimate ceremony,...

    Central Industrial Security Force announces recruitment of over 7,000 constables

    Will bury terrorism in J-K to such level, nobody can dare...