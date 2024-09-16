Cohere Founder’s Indie Band Good Kid gains popularity rivaling his AI startup

Nick Frosst, co-founder of the Canadian AI company Cohere, has pursued music passionately throughout his life. In addition to leading Cohere, Frosst fronts the band Good Kid, composed entirely of programmers.

Good Kid has gained significant popularity, with over 2 million monthly listeners on Spotify. The band was nominated for a top Canadian music award and opened for renowned group Portugal. The Man on tour.

Formed in 2015, Good Kid strives to create music the members truly enjoy. Their debut single exceeded expectations, propelling further releases. While focused on music, the performers remain consciously aware of technological advancements through lyrical references.

Cohere launched after Good Kid's first album. The startup has since raised over $970 million while valuing at $5.5 billion. Frosst emphasizes music allows relaxation separate from his career at Cohere, called his “life's work.”

Finding balance between passions proves manageable. Good Kid rehearses twice weekly for two hours. On tour, the musicians work remotely before shows. Frosst believes music clearing his mind benefits Cohere.

Performing at top festivals like Lollapalooza granted special experiences. Frosst feels lucky pursuing music without commercial pressure. Both ventures inspire and motivate each leader to continuously learn.