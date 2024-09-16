Central Industrial Security Force announces recruitment of over 7,000 constables

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued a notification inviting applications to fill more than 7,000 vacancies of Constable (General Duty) in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these jobs online by visiting the SSC website before the last date of October 14, 2024.

As per the job notice, a total of 7,145 posts are available for Constable (General Duty) in CISF across India. Candidates seeking these jobs must have passed Class 10 or equivalent from a recognized board. Their age should be between 18 to 23 years on the last date of application. Salary for the selected candidates will be in the pay scale of Level 3 (Rs. 21,700 to 69,100).

The selection process involves a Computer Based Examination followed by Physical Standard Test, Physical Efficiency Test, medical examination and document verification. The written test will assess the candidates on topics like General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and General Awareness, Elementary Mathematics and English/ Hindi.

Aspiring candidates must pay an application fee of Rs. 100, except for female candidates and those from SC/ST categories who are exempted. Application fees can be paid online through various modes like debit/credit cards, net banking etc.

Eligibility Criteria of CISF Constable Recruitment 2024

Educational Qualification

Candidates must have passed the 10th class or equivalent from a recognized board to apply for Constable (General Duty) in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Age Limit

Before applying candidates must fulfill the age requirement criteria as mentioned in the notification. The age limit is given below:-

Age Limit: The age of the applicants must be between the minimum age of 18 years and should not exceed 23 years.

Candidates can check the important dates in the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Notification PDF for Constable (General Duty) in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Notification Release Date 05 September 2024 Start Date to Apply 05-09-2024 Last Date to Apply 14-10-2024 Computer-Based Examination Date January-February 2025

CISF Constable Recruitment Notification 2024 | Download PDF

Interested candidates can download the official notification of SSC Constable GD 2025 Recruitment by clicking the link below to check the detailed information about the application process for Constable (General Duty) in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

