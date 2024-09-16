back to top
    Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth tie the knot in intimate ceremony, share first wedding pictures

    Leading actress Aditi Rao Hydari and actor Siddharth have taken their relationship to the next level by getting married in an intimate wedding ceremony. The couple, who met on the sets of the 2021 film ‘Maha Samudram', shared the first pictures from their wedding on social media, confirming that they are now man and wife.

    In the pictures, Aditi looks breathtakingly beautiful in a gold and ruby lehenga, while Siddharth looks dapper in an off-white traditional outfit. The ceremony was conducted according to Hindu rituals with the couple exchanging vows and garlands. Their caption read “You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars… To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity…to laughter, to never growing up…To Eternal Love, Light & Magic Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu ”

    Their friends and colleagues from the film industry like Sonakshi Sinha and Athiya Shetty congratulated the newlyweds. Aditi and Siddharth had kept their relationship under wraps for a long time before getting engaged earlier this year. They were recently spotted together at an Apple event in the US.

    This comes as a surprise for fans of the two talented actors, who never revealed that they were dating. However, in past interviews, Aditi had spoken about Siddharth's romantic proposal on the sets of their film. With their dreamy wedding pictures, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have made their long-standing relationship official. Fans have flooded social media with love and best wishes for the lovely couple.

