back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirWill bury terrorism in J-K to such level, nobody can dare revive...
    Jammu KashmirLatest NewsLead News

    Will bury terrorism in J-K to such level, nobody can dare revive it: Amit Shah

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Gulabgarh, Sep 16: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said there were attempts to revive terrorism in  and , and added that it will be “buried to such a level” in the Union territory that it can never rise again.

    Shah, speaking at a public rally in Kishtwar, said the Conference-Congress alliance will not be able to form the J-K government.
    “We will bury terrorism to such a level where it will never come out again. Attempts are on to revive terrorism as the National Conference and Congress manifesto talks about releasing terrorists. This is the Modi government and nobody has the power to revive terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir,” Shah said addressing an election rally in Padder-Nagseni assembly segment in support of BJP's candidate and former minister Sunil Sharma here.
    “This election is between two powers, on one side National Conference and PDP and on the other BJP. The NC-Congress are saying that if we form the government we will restore Article 370. Tell me should it be restored? Your reservation, given by BJP to Paharis and Gujjars and others, will be snatched. “Don't worry, I am watching the situation in Kashmir and be assured that neither Abdullah's nor Rahul's party are going to form the government in J-K,” the home minister said.
    This was the home minister's second visit to Jammu region within a fortnight. Earlier, during his two-day visit to Jammu on September 6 and 7, he released BJP's manifesto for J-K assembly elections and addressed a workers convention. Monday is the last day for campaigning in 24 assembly constituencies, including Padder-Nagseni, which goes to polls in the first phase on September 18. (Agencies)

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    In 100 days, tried to address every sector for country’s progress: PM Modi
    Next article
    Cohere Founder’s Indie Band Good Kid gains popularity rivaling his AI startup
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth tie the knot in intimate ceremony, share first wedding pictures

    Northlines Northlines -
    Leading Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari and actor Siddharth...

    In 100 days, tried to address every sector for country’s progress: PM Modi

    Northlines Northlines -
    Gandhinagar, Sep 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday...

    Hockey Asian Champions Trophy: Time to Act

    Northlines Northlines -
    Maintaining a clean slate, favourites India will fancy their...

    Chess Olympiad: Indian teams on a roll, register 5th straight victories

    Northlines Northlines -
    Backed by the two in-form stars in World Championship...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth tie the knot in intimate ceremony,...

    Central Industrial Security Force announces recruitment of over 7,000 constables

    Cohere Founder’s Indie Band Good Kid gains popularity rivaling his AI...