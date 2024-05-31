Cigarettes to be banned in Katra from August 01

Reasi, May 31: In a significant move to curb tobacco usage and protect public health, the Deputy Commissioner of Reasi, Vishesh Paul Mahajan has announced a complete ban on cigarettes in Katra, effective from August 01, 2024. This announcement was made during a program held in connection with World No Tobacco Day in the holy town of Katra, in Reasi district.

Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized the detrimental effects of tobacco on the youth. “Tobacco usage is severely impacting the lives of our youth, and it is imperative that we take strong measures to safeguard their health and future,” he stated.

In light of these concerns, the Deputy Commissioner has decided to implement a complete ban on cigarettes in Katra and announced that such orders are being issued tomorrow. He further stressed that strict actions will be taken against individuals found smoking in public places, ensuring a healthier environment for residents and visitors alike.

In his address, DDC Vishesh Mahajan highlighted the detrimental effects of drug addiction on individuals, families, and society at large. He emphasized the importance of awareness and enforcement measures in combating the menace. He urged students to stay vigilant and seek help if they or anyone they know is struggling with addiction.

This initiative underscores the commitment of the Reasi district administration to promote public health and well-being. The ban is expected to contribute significantly to reducing tobacco-related illnesses and fostering a smoke-free environment in the holy town of Katra.

The event was aimed to educate and sensitize students about the perils of drug abuse and the importance of making informed choices. District Development Commissioner Reasi Vishesh Mahajan was the Chief Guest.

Commandant Yardum Bunkar, CRPF 06 Battalion, Katra, shared insights on the psychological and physical repercussions of drug abuse. He stressed the significance of a supportive community environment in rehabilitation efforts.

SDM Katra Piyush Dhotra; SP Vipan Chandran; Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Katra, Tehsildar Katra, Assistant Director Tourism Katra, EO Municipal Committee Katra, Principal GHSS, Katra, Block Medical Officer Katra and other senior officers present.