Jammu’s 13-Yr-old girl rocks ‘America’s Got Talent’, stuns judges with horror dance

Tawi, May 31: Arshiya Sharma, a young and talented dancer from Jammu, has made waves on the global stage by delivering a spine-chilling performance on “America's Got Talent”. The 13-year-old sensation stunned the judges and the audience alike with her unique horror-themed dance routine and received a standing ovation from the judges.

Speaking boldly with the judges, she introduced herself by saying, “I am from Jammu and , India. I am a dancer, but I don't want to be like others. I want to be different. So, I tried incorporating gymnastics and adding some flexibility moves into my dance to stand out.”

As per the details, Arshiya's performance began with an eerie silence, setting a tense atmosphere that captivated everyone in the auditorium. As she appeared on the stage with her horror makeup, she moved with intensity and precision that left the judges and audience visibly startled. Her routine, a blend of contemporary dance and horror elements, showcased her exceptional skills and creativity.

The judges, including Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum, were left in awe. Klum praised Arshiya's originality and execution, saying, “When you said you were going to leave and come back with a change, I thought you would return in a pretty dress, but what I saw was something else entirely.”

Another judge, Simon, added, “I thought you were going to come back and do something like Disney or something sweet, but you left us blank, which was unexpected and brilliant at the same time.”

Meanwhile, the judges continued to express their admiration, saying that she was amazing, her makeup and the act were fantastic. She received good comments from all the judges and was selected for the next round.

Her father Anil Sharma said it was a proud moment for him as being her father. “My daughter has participated at the state and levels, and it was her first appearance,” he said, adding that Arshiya went for America in March. The episode of her was aired on May 28.

