IndiaBrian stroke emerging a new epidemic: experts
India

Brian stroke emerging a new epidemic: experts

By: Northlines

Date:

Karnal, May 31: “Brian Stroke is emerging as the new epidemic with 1.5 to 2 million new stroke cases being reported every year in the country. The actual numbers are bound to be higher, as many of these patients never reach care facilities. Everyday around 3000-4000 strokes happen in and not more than 2-3% are treated.”

Addressing  a press conference here on Friday, Dr Vineet Saggar, senior neurosurgeon at Ivy Hospital, Mohali said that the worldwide incidence rate of stroke is 60-100 cases per 100,000 populations per year, whereas in India it is close to 145 cases.

He said further that India accounts for 60 % of all stroke patients globally. The reason for increased incidence in India is lack of awareness about the disease per se and the methods of prevention.

Dr Pradeep Sharma, neurologist said now because of a new technique, mechanical thrombectomy, the stroke patients can be treated in selected cases till 24 hours. In this technique the clot is either aspirated or taken out of the brain with the help of a stent without opening the brain.

Dr Pradeep further said that in Indian cities including metro cities, only 3% of the eligible stroke patients receive thromboembolic drugs to remove clotting as they are brought to hospital on time. The rest are paralyzed as they are brought in late to super speciality hospitals and cannot be administered clot buster drugs. Dr. Pradeep maintained.

Meanwhile Ivy Group of Hospitals has launched a stroke helpline number 9988823456

The group now runs the biggest stroke program in entire with its 5 hospitals in the state including in Hoshiarpur are fully equipped with cath lab & comprehensive neuro teams.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

