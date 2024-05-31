CDPL launches ‘Godrej My Farm Milk’

Jammu Tawi: Creamline Dairy Products Limited (CDPL), a subsidiary of India's largest and diversified agribusiness, Godrej Agrovet Limited (GAVL), today announced the launch of Godrej My Farm Milk, a premium milk straight from Godrej's farm to consumers' doorsteps. With Godrej My Farm Milk being directly sourced from Godrej's own farm, pasteurized, and packaged using cutting-edge technology, it ensures that milk is fresh with its natural flavor and nutritional value intact. To be available only in Hyderabad, the entire process from milking to product reaching the consumer is automated, thereby making Godrej My Farm a zero human touch milk with a single point fully controlled supply chain starting from feed to breed.

Today, Indian consumers are very conscious of their health and strive to choose the best for themselves and their families. Commenting on the launch of My Farm Milk, Bhupendra Suri, CEO, Godrej Jersey, said”, “We at Godrej are fully committed to the way our milk is produced and distributed. With the quality of milk dependent on how cows are treated, we take personalized care of 1,400 cows, including monitoring their food and health on a regular basis. This, coupled with our state-of-the-art processing plant and fully controlled supply chain, enables us to deliver untouched, nutritious, and fresh milk. Being a single source of milk with complete traceability from cow to packaging, ensuring its safety, consumers can now enjoy Godrej My Farm milk as if having a cow in their backyard and milk reaching their table.”