    Jammu Kashmir
    Jammu Kashmir Kashmir Latest News

    Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo Reviews ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Action Plan And I-Day Preparations

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, Aug 5: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, held a detailed meeting with the senior officers of Civil administration and Police department to take appraisal of the ongoing activities ahead of the Independence Day and to look into the action plan devised for nation-wide ‘Har Ghar Tiranga' program.

    At the outset, the Chief Secretary had a thorough evaluation of the progress made by each Department and District in furthering the Swachhta Pakhwada campaign started on August 1st.
    He also enquired about the activities undertaken in both the rural and urban areas of J&K. The CS took note of the plantation drives held so far especially the response of districts and departments towards ‘Ek Ped Shahidon Ke Naam' campaign.
    Dulloo impressed upon the school department to make Anthem singing a regular affair in the morning assemblies. He encouraged the district administration to monitor its progress along with other advisable activities designated for the Department.
    The Chief Secretary also took this occasion to have an assessment of the preparations made for smooth conduct of the I-Day celebrations across the UT. He enquired from the Divisional Commissioners and each Deputy Commissioner about the availability of venue, traffic and other security measures taken.
    As far as the national ‘Har Ghar Tiranga' (HGT) campaign is concerned, the Chief Secretary stressed on making fool proof arrangements to make it a grand success across J&K. He sensitized the Divisional and District administrations to make preparations well ahead of holding these activities and encourage mass participation.

    It was given out by Principal Secretary, Department that an action plan had been prepared by the Department to make this campaign a success across J&K. He made out that the activities to be undertaken are holding of Tiranga Yatra before the I-Day in all the districts and at UT level.
    The other exercises to be conducted as part of this HGT campaign includes holding of Tiranga concerts in stadiums, parks etc; Paying of Tiranga tribute to martyrs, freedom fighters and their families; taking of Tiranga Pledge in Schools, Colleges, offices and public places; E-Tiranga campaign (2:3 canvas of tricolour) along with signature campaign and installation of banners, hoardings by departments and Districts at prominent public places in the UT.

    J&K Govt Order : J&K Govt Forms Committee To Review Medical Care And ESI Scheme Expansion
    Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Lands At Hindon Air Base; Violence, Vandalism Reported In Dhaka
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

