    Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Lands At Hindon Air Base; Violence, Vandalism Reported In Dhaka

    New Delhi, Aug 5: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday evening landed at the Hindon Air Base near New Delhi in a C-130 Hercules military transport aircraft.
    Sources have said that the aircraft will be parked near the Indian Air Force's C-17 and C-130J Super Hercules aircraft hangars. The aircraft movement was monitored by the Indian Air Force and security agencies from its entry into Indian airspace to the Hindon air base in Ghaziabad.
    It is, however, not clear if the Bangladeshi Prime Minister will stay in Delhi or move to another location. Reports in media outlets of Bangladesh have speculated that Sheikh Hasina may proceed to London.
    According to sources, Indian Air Force fighter aircraft were airborne soon after the Bangladeshi C-130 aircraft entered Indian airspace and kept an eye on it for some time. The Indian Air Force and Indian Army were prepared to meet any contingency, the sources said.
    Meanwhile, leading Bangladeshi daily newspaper Prothom Alo said that Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman will soon hold direct talks with student-teacher representatives in the country. It cited a circular issued by the Directorate of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday evening.
    Celebrations and protests were reported from across Dhaka and Bangladesh after Sheikh Hasina tendered her resignation and left the country accompanied by her sister.
    After Hasina resigned and left the country, many people entered the Ganabhaban, the residence of the Prime Minister. Prothom Alo reported that people were seen decamping with various items from public buildings. A crowd was also noticed inside the Parliament building and people were seen taking things from inside the parliament building as well.
    Protesters also set fire to Sudha Sadan, the private residence of Sheikh Hasina's family in Dhanmondi, Dhaka. Prothom Alo reported that around 5:30 pm, Sudha Sadan was vandalized. A fire was also set inside the house. Protestors were reported to be seen taking things out of the house.
    Protesters also vandalized the residence of the Chief Justice. Several people were seen entering the Chief Justice's residence by climbing over its wall and commotion and vandalism were reported from inside. Along with vandalizing the residence, various items in the residence were taken away, Prothom Alo reported.
    Protesters also set fire to the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum at 32 Dhanmondi. A Prothom Alo report said that the fire was raging there. The agitators also set fire to the Dhaka district office of Awami League.
    Meanwhile, the operations of Hazrat Shahjalal Airport was shut for six hours the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced on Monday.
    BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir urged the countrymen to remain calm. In a message on Monday, he said, that today's meeting with Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman was good.
    The Army Chief is expected to name members of the interim government shortly.

