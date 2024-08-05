JAMMU, Aug 5: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has accorded sanction to the constitution of committee for examining the arrangements of Primary, Secondary, Tertiary medical care service and extension of Employees State Insurance (ESI) scheme under section 1(3) of the Employees' State Insurance Act in the remaining twelve districts of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
J&K Govt Order : J&K Govt Forms Committee To Review Medical Care And ESI Scheme Expansion
