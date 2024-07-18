Chief Minister Seeks Over Rs.172 Crore for Repair of Flood Damaged Roads in Himachal Pradesh

The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Shri Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has requested the Central Government to sanction Rs. 172.97 crores for repairing roads in the state that were damaged due to flash floods and landslides last monsoon season.

During a meeting with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi regarding national highway projects, CM Sukhu highlighted that certain important roads connecting various districts were severely impacted by heavy rains. Roads such as Kullu-Manali, Mandi-Kamand-Katola-Bajaura and Chail-Gohar-Pandoh saw major damages which need urgent attention for restoration.

The Chief Minister recalled Shri Gadkari's previous assurance of Central assistance for repairing state roads located within 1 km of national highways, considering their role in easing traffic and serving as alternatives during disasters. He sought timely action on sanctioning funds as per the announcement.

CM Sukhu also put forth requests to declare the 39.2 km long Ranital-Kotla road and 41.5 km long Ghumarwin-Jahu-Sarkaghat road as national highways, stating they were constructed to national standards and awarded in-principle status earlier. Highlighting that no new national highway project has been taken up in Himachal for the last 8 years, he stressed the need to boost road connectivity.

Regarding the Shimla-Mataur National Highway corridor connecting multiple districts, CM Sukhu urged for uniform four-laning of the entire stretch for road safety instead of different configurations. He also sought expediting approval of alignment reports submitted by the state for 58 proposed national highways.

The meeting was attended by PWD Minister Shri Vikramaditya Singh and Chief Parliamentary Secretary Shri Sunder Singh Thakur among other dignitaries. It was aimed at reviewing national highway development work and addressing Himachal's priorities.