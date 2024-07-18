Himachal CM seeks Rs. 9,042 cr central relief from Home Minister for extreme rainfall damages

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu recently called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi to request urgent relief funds for Himachal Pradesh in light of the extensive damage caused by severe monsoon rains last year. During the meeting, CM Sukhu apprised Shah about the state's vulnerabilities to natural disasters and emphasized the need for timely support from the central government.

As per the Post-Disaster Need Assessment conducted by central experts after the rainfall, Himachal is estimated to require Rs. 9,042 crores for relief and rehabilitation work. CM Sukhu urged the Home Minister to sanction these funds at the earliest to aid rehabilitation projects across the state. He further informed that Rs. 61.07 crores under the State Disaster Response Fund for 2019-20 and Rs. 200 crores as per the 15th Finance Commission recommendations from 2021-26 were also pending release. In addition, clearance was awaited for Rs. 60.10 crores under the National Disaster Response Fund and Rs. 125.84 crores proposed for disaster mitigation.

The Chief Minister stressed on the need to strengthen disaster management infrastructure in Himachal. He sought approval for National Disaster Response Force units in Mandi, Rampur and Nalagarh and action on illegal possession of state land in border areas. CM Sukhu concluded by highlighting the Himalayan state's vulnerabilities and asserting the urgent need for central support to build resilience against natural disasters. The Home Minister assured positive consideration of the relief funds and infrastructural demands raised by Himachal Pradesh.