back to top
Search
    HaryanaAAP announces plans to contest all 90 Assembly seats in upcoming Haryana...
    HaryanaLatest News

    AAP announces plans to contest all 90 Assembly seats in upcoming Haryana elections

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    In a major announcement, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has revealed its intention to field candidates for all 90 seats up for grabs in the upcoming Assembly elections. Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh yesterday, senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the party will strongly contest the state polls slated for later this year.

    Singh, who was accompanied by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and other senior AAP figures, criticized the current BJP government in Haryana on various issues affecting the public. He pointed out unemployment continues to plague the state while law and order has deteriorated. Extortion by criminal elements has also become commonplace, he added. Touching upon the Agnipath recruitment scheme, Singh termed it an “insult” to the armed forces.

    Underlining his party's resolve, Mann stated that during visits across Haryana, people have expressed a desire for change from the status quo. Previous governments led by different parties have had their chances but all have ended up looting the state, he claimed. The AAP will put forth its vision and contest the polls vigorously with the slogan ‘Badlenge Haryana Ka Haal, Ab Layenge Kejriwal', said Mann, expressing confidence in people rallying behind their message of change.

    With this announcement, the AAP aims to expand its footprint beyond neighboring Punjab where it recently came to power. Whether it manages to emerge as a viable alternative by resonating with Haryana voters remains to be seen. But the party has kicked off its campaign on issues it believes are pertinent, setting the stage for an interesting electoral battle later in the year.

    Previous article
    ED conducts searches at 15 locations linked to Haryana MLA and steel company in Rs. 1,392 crore bank fraud
    Next article
    Chief Minister Seeks Over Rs.172 Crore for Repair of Flood Damaged Roads in Himachal Pradesh
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Four dead, 20 injured as several coaches of Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derail in U.P.’s Gonda

    Northlines Northlines -
    GONDA/NEW DELHI, July 18: Four people were killed and...

    KU announces 10-day summer vacation for main, satellite campuses from July 25

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, July 18: The University of Kashmir Thursday announced...

    Important to draw lessons from war, must not repeat same mistakes: CDS at Kargil event

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, July 18: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan on...

    Congress leaders detained as police foils march to Raj Bhawan in Jammu

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, July 18:  Scores of Congress leaders were detained...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Four dead, 20 injured as several coaches of Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derail...

    KU announces 10-day summer vacation for main, satellite campuses from July...

    Important to draw lessons from war, must not repeat same mistakes:...