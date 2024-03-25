Search
Life StyleChef Sanjeev Kapoor shares secret to success and easy litti chokha recipe
Life Style

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares secret to success and easy litti chokha recipe

By: Northlines

Date:

Does the thought of living life the same way every single day bore you to death? Legendary Indian chef Sanjeev Kapoor believes constant experimentation and adapting to changes is the key to staying relevant even after decades in the industry.

In an exclusive interview with Foodie Express, the celebrity chef known for pioneering cooking shows like ‘Khana Khazana' opened up about his seamless transition over the years from TV to social media and more. “It's not about transition, but keeping an open mind. That's how I adapted to new mediums like social media,” shared Kapoor.

The chef, who has been in the industry for over 3 decades, also shared insights on the food trends he spotted early and his favorite destinations. Though much acclaimed for his expertise in Indian cuisine, Kapoor enjoys exploring dishes beyond borders too.

When asked about his favorite cuisine to indulge in forever, Kapoor jokingly replied “Would you want to live the same way everyday? Variety is the spice of life.” Truly an inspiring quote for both chefs and non-chefs alike from the mastermind himself!

Kapoor also gave a simple recipe for the beloved Indian street food ‘Litti Chokha' perfect to whip up at home. Along with vital advice for aspiring chefs, this engaging interview with the iconic Chef Kapoor offers insightful takeaways on continually reinventing oneself.

Previous article
US government files major antitrust lawsuit against Apple over iPhone control
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

How Mira Kapoor Achieved A Flawless Complexion With Powerful Chemical Exfoliants

Northlines Northlines -
Famous lifestyle influencer Mira Kapoor has revealed the secret...

Celebrate the Colourful Festival of Holi in Style with these Engaging Fashion Tips

Northlines Northlines -
As the festive season of Holi approaches, it is...

Essential Summer Nail Care Tips from Experts to Keep Your Nails Hydrated, Protected and Strong

Northlines Northlines -
As the summer heat intensifies, it's important to protect...

Quench your Thirst this Colorful Festival Season with Heavenly Mango Mocktail

Northlines Northlines -
The vibrant festival of Holi is here again, bringing...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

US government files major antitrust lawsuit against Apple over iPhone control

Amazingly Affordable Retro-Style Keyboard with Impressive Features

Govt grants leave to in-service candidates for CCE Mains Exam