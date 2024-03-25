Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares secret to success and easy litti chokha recipe

Does the thought of living life the same way every single day bore you to death? Legendary Indian chef Sanjeev Kapoor believes constant experimentation and adapting to changes is the key to staying relevant even after decades in the industry.

In an exclusive interview with Foodie Express, the celebrity chef known for pioneering cooking shows like ‘Khana Khazana' opened up about his seamless transition over the years from TV to social media and more. “It's not about transition, but keeping an open mind. That's how I adapted to new mediums like social media,” shared Kapoor.

The chef, who has been in the industry for over 3 decades, also shared insights on the food trends he spotted early and his favorite international destinations. Though much acclaimed for his expertise in Indian cuisine, Kapoor enjoys exploring dishes beyond borders too.

When asked about his favorite cuisine to indulge in forever, Kapoor jokingly replied “Would you want to live the same way everyday? Variety is the spice of life.” Truly an inspiring quote for both chefs and non-chefs alike from the mastermind himself!

Kapoor also gave a simple recipe for the beloved Indian street food ‘Litti Chokha' perfect to whip up at home. Along with vital advice for aspiring chefs, this engaging interview with the iconic Chef Kapoor offers insightful takeaways on continually reinventing oneself.