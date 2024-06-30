back to top
JammuChargesheet against Constable involved in 1.8. Cr fraud in land deal
Jammu

Chargesheet against Constable involved in 1.8. Cr fraud in land deal

By: Northlines

Date:

Tawi, Jun 29: The Jammu and Police Branch filed a chargesheet on Saturday against a former policeman for allegedly duping a woman of Rs 1.80 crore on the pretext of selling a plot of land here, officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Crime Branch, Jammu, Benam Tosh said the case was filed last year under various sections of the Indian Penal Code following a written complaint by the victim.

Mohd Afzal Beg, who was a constable in the Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police, illegally indulged in property dealing while in government service and subsequently, resigned from the 19th Battalion of the Indian Reserve Police in 2022, he said.

The SSP said a written complaint was received from the woman alleging that Beg sold her two kanals of land in Jammu's Sidhra area for Rs 2.25 crore and she paid Rs 1.80 crore in advance.

The woman claimed that she later found out that the land belonged to someone else and Beg refused to return the money, the official added.

After preliminary verification, an FIR was registered and an in-depth investigation conducted, the officer said, adding that the case of cheating, fraud and forgery was proved against the accused and his wife.

Beg was arrested from Srinagar, while his wife, who was apprehended as well, was granted bail, Tosh said.

He said the chargesheet has been filed in the court for judicial determination.

AAP workers stopped from marching to BJP Office, 20 detained
CBI team raids Tehsildar Bahu office
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

