back to top
Search
JammuAAP workers stopped from marching to BJP Office, 20 detained
JammuJammu KashmirToday's Stories

AAP workers stopped from marching to BJP Office, 20 detained

By: Northlines

Date:

Tawi, June 29: Over 20 workers of the Aam Aadmi Party were detained on Saturday after they tried to hold a protest outside the BJP headquarters here against the arrest of party Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, officials said.

A group of AAP activists led by Om Prakash Khajuria assembled near Trikuta Nagar as part of the nationwide protest against the arrest of Kejriwal and tried to move towards the BJP office but were stopped by police, they said.

The officials said over 20 workers were detained after they refused to disperse and tried to continue their march towards the BJP office.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Delhi Government's now-scrapped excise policy. On March 21, he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case linked to the policy. He was granted bail by a trial court that was stayed by the Delhi High Court.

“We had planned to gherao the BJP office (Jammu) against the illegal arrest of our leader in response to the call for nationwide protest but police took us into custody,” Khajuria said.

The protesters were carrying placards and shouting slogans against the BJP for allegedly misusing central agencies against opposition leaders.

“Kejriwal is being framed in a false case. The CBI was used when they (BJP) became apprehensive that he might be released by the Supreme Court,” Khajuria said, alleging that the country is faced with a “situation worse than the Emergency” under the BJP rule.

Previous article
Gen Dwivedi to take over as Army Chief today
Next article
Chargesheet against Constable involved in 1.8. Cr fraud in land deal
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

CS directs JKSRTC to increase revenue collection

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Jun 29: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today exhorted...

5 cops injured in mob attack during anti-encroachment drive in Kathua

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, June 29: At least five police personnel, including...

Police fixes GPS tracking anklet on bailed-out terror accused in Budgam

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, June 29: With an aim to enhance surveillance...

CBI team raids Tehsildar Bahu office

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, June 29: A team of the Central...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

CS directs JKSRTC to increase revenue collection

5 cops injured in mob attack during anti-encroachment drive in Kathua

Police fixes GPS tracking anklet on bailed-out terror accused in Budgam